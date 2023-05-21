SOTU senator bill cassidy full_00055129.png
GOP Sen: Trump can't win 2024 general election
State of the Union
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy tells CNN's Jake Tapper that former President Donald Trump can't win the swing states it will take to win the presidency in 2024.
