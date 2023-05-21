Top Biden official: US is getting Ukraine 'what it needs when it needs it'
On CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan responds to GOP criticism that the Biden administration is too reluctant to give Ukraine the advanced weapons it needs to win.
04:11 - Source: CNN
