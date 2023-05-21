Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
Newsroom
Paul Whelan, an American who is wrongfully detained in Russia, told CNN's Jennifer Hansler in an exclusive phone call from a Russian prison camp, that he feels confident that his case is a priority for the US government but wishes it could be resolved faster.
03:05 - Source: CNN
