Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
Paul Whelan, an American who is wrongfully detained in Russia, told CNN's Jennifer Hansler in an exclusive phone call from a Russian prison camp, that he feels confident that his case is a priority for the US government but wishes it could be resolved faster.
03:05 - Source: CNN
