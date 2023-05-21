Sen. Cassidy on debt ceiling talks: Biden needs to show leadership
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why it's been "so frustrating to see the president on the sidelines" of the debt ceiling discussions.
02:17 - Source: CNN
