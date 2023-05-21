President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
Newsroom
Staff-level discussions over the debt ceiling and budget between the White House and congressional Republicans will resume Sunday evening after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke by phone, according to a White House official. CNN's Melanie Zanona has the latest.
02:20 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fl immigration law
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ROTHSCHILD, WISCONSIN - MAY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to be among the top contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination next year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
These residents live near Disney World. Hear what they think of DeSantis' feud
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moms for liberty
Who are Moms for Liberty? A look into the conservative group
07:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mtg
Republican strategist slams MTG's latest comments
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jordan Plaskett split vpx
Watch Rep. Jordan clash with Rep. Plaskett on the credibility of FBI whistleblowers