Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
Staff-level discussions over the debt ceiling and budget between the White House and congressional Republicans will resume Sunday evening after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke by phone, according to a White House official. CNN's Melanie Zanona has the latest.
02:20 - Source: CNN
