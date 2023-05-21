President Biden not able to promise fellow world leaders that US wouldn't default
President Joe Biden issued a stark warning that congressional Republicans could use a national default to damage him politically and acknowledged time had run out to use potential unilateral actions to raise the federal borrowing limit, a sharp shift in tone days before the deadline to reach an agreement.
01:05 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
President Biden not able to promise fellow world leaders that US wouldn't default
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
These residents live near Disney World. Hear what they think of DeSantis' feud
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Who are Moms for Liberty? A look into the conservative group
07:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Republican strategist slams MTG's latest comments
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Rep. Jordan clash with Rep. Plaskett on the credibility of FBI whistleblowers
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why former Trump White House lawyer thinks Trump will go to jail
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN