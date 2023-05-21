Biden g7
President Biden not able to promise fellow world leaders that US wouldn't default
State of the Union
President Joe Biden issued a stark warning that congressional Republicans could use a national default to damage him politically and acknowledged time had run out to use potential unilateral actions to raise the federal borrowing limit, a sharp shift in tone days before the deadline to reach an agreement.
