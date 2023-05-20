CNN report finds cause that contributed to summer flight delays
While President Joe Biden's administration publicly hammered airlines for flight delays and cancellations last summer, behind the scenes Federal Aviation Administration officials were well aware that their own agency also bore responsibility for disrupting thousands of flights, according to previously unreported internal FAA records. CNN's Pete Muntean has the latest.
