An American Airlines Airbus A319 airplane takes off past the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in January.
CNN report finds cause that contributed to summer flight delays
Anderson Cooper 360
While President Joe Biden's administration publicly hammered airlines for flight delays and cancellations last summer, behind the scenes Federal Aviation Administration officials were well aware that their own agency also bore responsibility for disrupting thousands of flights, according to previously unreported internal FAA records. CNN's Pete Muntean has the latest.
