Hear Trump's response to Sen. Tim Scott's presidential bid
The Lead
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) officially announced his presidential nomination. CNN's Eva McKend reports on responses to his campaign bid, including one from former president Donald Trump.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Defence attorney Timothy Parlatore, representing US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, speaks with reporters at a pre-trial hearing for Gallagher's court martial for alleged war crimes in Iraq, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
fl immigration law
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
Sen. Bill Cassidy SOTU
Sen. Cassidy on debt ceiling talks: Biden needs to show leadership
