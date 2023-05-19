What will DeSantis' campaign look like?
With DeSantis formally filing for 2024, "it's clear that they are trying to get to the right of Donald Trump in terms of a GOP primary," says Politico's Gary Fineout. "...But i think the real thing is, the Biden campaign, if it he's the republican nominee, they are going to focus on the culture war stuff."
03:52
