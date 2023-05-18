Haberman: New evidence has people around Trump anxious
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that former President Donald Trump and his team are growing concerned about special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents.
02:52 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Haberman: New evidence has people around Trump anxious
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer's previous 'telling' comments could've pointed to legal team infighting
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter asks senator about 3-month absence. Hear her surprising response
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Barack and Michelle Obama open up about early marital challenges
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP presidential candidate criticizes DeSantis' attempt to 'punish' Disney
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN legal analyst unsurprised by Durham findings because of this 'revealing moment'
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why a staunch ex-supporter of Trump is now backing DeSantis
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows man chasing screaming woman with bat before allegedly attacking congressman's staffers
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN