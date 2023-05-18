See Rep. George Santos speak after expulsion referral to House Ethics Committee
Embattled New York Republican Representative George Santos spoke to reporters after the House voted to move a referral for his expulsion to the Ethics Committee. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jamaal Bowman then debated about Santos.
