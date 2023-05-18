Why former Trump White House lawyer thinks Trump will go to jail
Former Trump White House Lawyer Ty Cobb explains to CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes Trump will go to jail amid news from multiple sources that the special counsel investigating the former president will receive 16 records that show he knew the correct process for declassifying documents.
