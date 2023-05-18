President Obama: 'When I talk about race, it changes everything'
David Remnick, editor for The New Yorker, talks about an interview he did with President Obama about race, and how Obama said, "when I talk about race it changes everything, and it can be explosive if I'm not incredibly precise." Tune in at 9 p.m. ET., Sunday to watch CNN's original series "The 2010s."
President Obama: 'When I talk about race, it changes everything'
