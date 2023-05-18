GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Former US president Barack Obama speaks during day 9 of COP26 on November 08, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day Nine of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on delivering the practical solutions needed to adapt to climate impacts and address loss and damage. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
President Obama: 'When I talk about race, it changes everything'
David Remnick, editor for The New Yorker, talks about an interview he did with President Obama about race, and how Obama said, "when I talk about race it changes everything, and it can be explosive if I'm not incredibly precise." Tune in at 9 p.m. ET., Sunday to watch CNN's original series "The 2010s."
