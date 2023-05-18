How a courier led President Obama to Osama bin Laden
The raid of Osama bin Laden happened in 2011. Vice President Biden and Secretary of Defense Robert Gates advised Obama not to take out bin Laden. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET., Sunday to watch CNN's original series "The 2010s."
01:18 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
How a courier led President Obama to Osama bin Laden
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Guy Fieri says this is the secret to solving problems at world leader summits
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See never-before-seen view of Titanic wreckage reconstructed from 700,000 images
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
A wave of young women are opting for sterilization. Here's why
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consultant who worked on 'Succession' said episode was 'chilling'
04:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kayaker in Hawaii gets frightening surprise while fishing
01:32
Now playing- Source: KITV
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Taylor Swift defend a concertgoer mid performance
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I was ready': Bills trainer who helped save Damar Hamlin gives commencement speech
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN