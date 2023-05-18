WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 1: (EDITORS NOTE: Please be advised that a classified document visible in this photo was obscured by The White House) In this handout image provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama later announced that the United States had killed Bin Laden in an operation led by U.S. Special Forces at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)
How a courier led President Obama to Osama bin Laden
The raid of Osama bin Laden happened in 2011. Vice President Biden and Secretary of Defense Robert Gates advised Obama not to take out bin Laden. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET., Sunday to watch CNN's original series "The 2010s."
01:18 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 1: (EDITORS NOTE: Please be advised that a classified document visible in this photo was obscured by The White House) In this handout image provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama later announced that the United States had killed Bin Laden in an operation led by U.S. Special Forces at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)
How a courier led President Obama to Osama bin Laden
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Guy Fieri Vpx
Guy Fieri says this is the secret to solving problems at world leader summits
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
titanic escaneo digital
See never-before-seen view of Titanic wreckage reconstructed from 700,000 images
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Women sterilized Cohen vpx 2
A wave of young women are opting for sterilization. Here's why
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
05 succesion s4e8 split
Consultant who worked on 'Succession' said episode was 'chilling'
04:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Clip orig jc Thumb
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shark kayak screengrab vpx
Kayaker in Hawaii gets frightening surprise while fishing
01:32
Now playing
- Source: KITV
Nightcap Travel Nightmare clip Thumb
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drivers wait in traffic during the morning rush hour commute in Los Angeles, California on February 23, 2022, as gas prices hit over $6 dollars per gallon. - Stock markets mostly rose and oil prices held relatively steady on February 23 as economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine crisis were deemed less harsh than expected. Brent crude stood at $96.73 per barrel, having soared to a seven-year high of $99.50 on February 22 on fears of disruptions to key Russian oil supplies. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab taylor swift concert
Video appears to show Taylor Swift defend a concertgoer mid performance
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
denny kellington osu graduation
'I was ready': Bills trainer who helped save Damar Hamlin gives commencement speech
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN