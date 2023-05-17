Trump lawyer's previous 'telling' comments could've pointed to legal team infighting
CNN's Kaitlan Collins says her interview with Timothy Parlator, an attorney for Donald Trump who played a key role in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, could've signaled some reasoning for his recent departure.
03:56 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Trump lawyer's previous 'telling' comments could've pointed to legal team infighting
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP presidential candidate criticizes DeSantis' attempt to 'punish' Disney
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN legal analyst unsurprised by Durham findings because of this 'revealing moment'
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why a staunch ex-supporter of Trump is now backing DeSantis
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows man chasing screaming woman with bat before allegedly attacking congressman's staffers
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN