Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama's portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama.
Barack and Michelle Obama open up about early marital challenges
Former President Barack Obama opened up about his marriage to Michelle after his wife made comments about some of their early struggles as a couple. A CNN panel reacts.
02:51 - Source: CNN
