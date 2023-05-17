Ex-Trump aide on 'the million-dollar question' in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe
Former President Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin discusses what she thinks special counsel Jack Smith needs to show the public regarding the investigation into Trump's mishandling of classified documents.
