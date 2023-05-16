Xuan Kha Tran Pham
Video shows man chasing screaming woman with bat before allegedly attacking congressman's staffers
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said two staffers were injured by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax, Virginia. Newly released video allegedly shows the suspect chasing a screaming woman with a bat prior to the incident at Connolly's office.
03:00 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Xuan Kha Tran Pham
Video shows man chasing screaming woman with bat before allegedly attacking congressman's staffers
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alyssa farah griffin sotu iso 5 14 23
How Trump's town hall emboldened opponents, according to ex-Trump official
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strange world thumb vpx
Florida teacher responds to criticism over showing students Disney movie
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diocelina thumb
'How is it possible?' Mom searches for family after desperate border scramble
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayorkas sotu 05142023 vpx
Democratic lawmaker says Biden has fallen short on border. DHS secy responds
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ana Navarro solo
Ana Navarro: This number should be a 'great concern' for DeSantis
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper Tommy Tuberville Split
Tapper reacts to GOP senator's comments about White nationalists in US military