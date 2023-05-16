Video shows man chasing screaming woman with bat before allegedly attacking congressman's staffers
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said two staffers were injured by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax, Virginia. Newly released video allegedly shows the suspect chasing a screaming woman with a bat prior to the incident at Connolly's office.
