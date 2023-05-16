Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
Former President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton provides insight into Trump's relationships with foreign leaders after he claimed he would settle the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours.
01:44 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why a staunch ex-supporter of Trump is now backing DeSantis
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows man chasing screaming woman with bat before allegedly attacking congressman's staffers
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Trump's town hall emboldened opponents, according to ex-Trump official
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Florida teacher responds to criticism over showing students Disney movie
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'How is it possible?' Mom searches for family after desperate border scramble
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN