Kentucky GOP governor race tests Trump's influence
Kentucky Republicans head to the polls to vote in the primary election for governor, a race that will test Donald Trump's influence after the former president endorsed one candidate, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
02:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Kentucky GOP governor race tests Trump's influence
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Trump's town hall emboldened opponents, according to ex-Trump official
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Florida teacher responds to criticism over showing students Disney movie
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'How is it possible?' Mom searches for family after desperate border scramble
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Democratic lawmaker says Biden has fallen short on border. DHS secy responds
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ana Navarro: This number should be a 'great concern' for DeSantis
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper reacts to GOP senator's comments about White nationalists in US military
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP senators push back on Trump's claims during CNN town hall
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what fact-checker says about Trump's claims at town hall
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Voters at Trump town hall weigh in on his performance
07:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter breaks down George Santos' 13 federal charges
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
E. Jean Carroll reveals courtroom moment with Trump lawyer
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump's attorney speaks after jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter describes E. Jean Carroll's reaction as verdict was read
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Manu Raju details McConnell plan for the 2024 election
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN