Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, left, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Kentucky GOP governor race tests Trump's influence
The Lead
Kentucky Republicans head to the polls to vote in the primary election for governor, a race that will test Donald Trump's influence after the former president endorsed one candidate, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
02:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, left, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Kentucky GOP governor race tests Trump's influence
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alyssa farah griffin sotu iso 5 14 23
How Trump's town hall emboldened opponents, according to ex-Trump official
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strange world thumb vpx
Florida teacher responds to criticism over showing students Disney movie
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diocelina thumb
'How is it possible?' Mom searches for family after desperate border scramble
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayorkas sotu 05142023 vpx
Democratic lawmaker says Biden has fallen short on border. DHS secy responds
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ana Navarro solo
Ana Navarro: This number should be a 'great concern' for DeSantis
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper Tommy Tuberville Split
Tapper reacts to GOP senator's comments about White nationalists in US military
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gop reax trump town hall vpx screengrab
GOP senators push back on Trump's claims during CNN town hall
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SPLIT Sara Murray Donald Trump May 10 2023
Hear what fact-checker says about Trump's claims at town hall
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tuchman voter panel
Voters at Trump town hall weigh in on his performance
07:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City. With his indictment, Trump will become the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
CNN reporter breaks down George Santos' 13 federal charges
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tacopina
E. Jean Carroll reveals courtroom moment with Trump lawyer
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tacopina
Trump's attorney speaks after jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. George Santos leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carrol leaving court room
CNN reporter describes E. Jean Carroll's reaction as verdict was read
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
manu raju
CNN's Manu Raju details McConnell plan for the 2024 election
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN