Democratic lawmaker says Biden has fallen short on border. DHS secy responds
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins CNN's "State of the Union" to share early border numbers following the expiration of Title 42.
03:01 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Democratic lawmaker says Biden has fallen short on border. DHS secy responds
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper reacts to GOP senator's comments about White nationalists in US military
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP senators push back on Trump's claims during CNN town hall
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what fact-checker says about Trump's claims at town hall
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Voters at Trump town hall weigh in on his performance
07:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter breaks down George Santos' 13 federal charges
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
E. Jean Carroll reveals courtroom moment with Trump lawyer
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump's attorney speaks after jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter describes E. Jean Carroll's reaction as verdict was read
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Manu Raju details McConnell plan for the 2024 election
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden is asked why an 82-year-old is best fit for president. Hear his response
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It embarrasses me': Senate Judiciary chair on Justice Thomas revelations
04:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what worries Zakaria about new Biden Doctrine
05:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'How'd that work out for you?': Tapper compares Feinstein to RBG
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Texas lawmaker compares his state to Russia. Hear why
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN