anderson cooper
Anderson Cooper addresses criticism about Trump town hall
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Anderson Cooper addresses the "disturbing" comments made by former President Donald Trump at CNN's Republican presidential town hall.
haberman trump split vpx screengrab
Haberman says Trump 'walked himself into some trouble' with CNN town hall comments
tuchman voter panel
Voters at Trump town hall weigh in on his performance
trump town hall analysis tapper vpx
Tapper: The Trump falsehoods kept coming fast and furious
SPLIT Sara Murray Donald Trump May 10 2023
Hear what fact-checker says about Trump's claims at town hall
trump e jean carroll
'Outrageous': Legal analyst responds to Trump's comments on E. Jean Carroll trial
Former President Donald Trump participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Kaitlan Collins at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Hear Trump's response when asked if he owes Pence an apology for Jan. 6
trump town hall vpx
Trump was asked if he stands by his comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape. Hear his response
ukraine Donald Trump Town Hall vpx
Trump won't say whether he wants Russia or Ukraine to win war
