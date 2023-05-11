Voters at Trump town hall weigh in on his performance
CNN's Gary Tuchman asks a group of people who attended the CNN Republican presidential town hall with Donald Trump in New Hampshire what they think of how the former president reacted to questions about the 2020 election, E. Jean Carroll and former Vice President Mike Pence.
