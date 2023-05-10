E. Jean Carroll reveals courtroom moment with Trump lawyer
E. Jean Carroll tells CNN's Poppy Harlow about the moment she confronted Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, after a Manhattan federal jury found that the former president sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996.
