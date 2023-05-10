trump town hall vpx
Trump was asked if he stands by his comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape. Hear his response
Donald Trump responds to his comments during a taped deposition as part of the E. Jean Carroll civil case against him where the former president expands on the infamous Access Hollywood tape.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
01:19
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City. With his indictment, Trump will become the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
CNN reporter breaks down George Santos' 13 federal charges
02:16
tacopina
E. Jean Carroll reveals courtroom moment with Trump lawyer
01:55
tacopina
Trump's attorney speaks after jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation
04:32
Rep. George Santos leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe
02:59
carrol leaving court room
CNN reporter describes E. Jean Carroll's reaction as verdict was read
01:33
manu raju
CNN's Manu Raju details McConnell plan for the 2024 election
03:55
Biden age MSNBC
Biden is asked why an 82-year-old is best fit for president. Hear his response
02:46
dick durbin sotu iso 5 7 23
'It embarrasses me': Senate Judiciary chair on Justice Thomas revelations
04:49
Fareed Take GPS
Hear what worries Zakaria about new Biden Doctrine
05:57
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.
IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
02:12
tapper durbin sotu SPLIT
'How'd that work out for you?': Tapper compares Feinstein to RBG
02:25
Roland Gutierrez SOTU
Texas lawmaker compares his state to Russia. Hear why
01:29
trump deposition thumb
An agitated Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes
03:45
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Honig on potential charges Trump could face as 'fake electors' accept immunity deals
02:10
Donald Trump's video deposition that was played before the jury at his civil battery and defamation trial has been made public. in the video, Trump confirms that he made the allegedly defamatory statements denying knowing Carroll, calling her allegations that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman's dressing room in the mid-1990s a "hoax," and saying she is not his type. He also tells Carroll's attorney that she, too, is not his type. And many times during the deposition, he calls Carroll a series of names, including "nut job," a "wack job" and "mentally sick"
'Most agitated that he has appeared': Video shows moment from Trump's deposition
01:45
