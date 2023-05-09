Trump's attorney speaks after jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation
Former President Donald Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina spoke to reporters after a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. CNN's Laura Coates breaks down his response.
04:32 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
