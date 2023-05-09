CNN reporter describes E. Jean Carroll's reaction as verdict was read
A Manhattan federal jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996. The jury found him liable for battery in Carroll's civil trial against him, based on that sexual assault claim. Carroll also sued Trump for defamation related to a 2022 statement he made denying Carroll's allegations. CNN's Paula Reid has details.
01:33 - Source: CNN
