CNN's Manu Raju details McConnell plan for the 2024 election
CNN's Manu Raju interviews Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell ahead of the 2024 election, discussing McConnell's plan not to "screw this up" in the battle for Senate.
03:55 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN's Manu Raju details McConnell plan for the 2024 election
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden is asked why an 82-year-old is best fit for president. Hear his response
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It embarrasses me': Senate Judiciary chair on Justice Thomas revelations
04:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what worries Zakaria about new Biden Doctrine
05:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'How'd that work out for you?': Tapper compares Feinstein to RBG
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Texas lawmaker compares his state to Russia. Hear why
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
An agitated Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig on potential charges Trump could face as 'fake electors' accept immunity deals
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Most agitated that he has appeared': Video shows moment from Trump's deposition
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
WAPO: Supreme Court Justice's wife received thousands in 'hidden payments'
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sinema sold out': Arizona voters slam Sen. Sinema as she weighs reelection bid
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is wrong': NC governor on newly passed 12-week abortion ban
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rising GOP star running for NC governor mocked Parkland shooting survivors
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four of five Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear lawmaker lament on Senate floor as his kids are in lockdown
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN