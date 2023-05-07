IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
Attorneys for an IRS whistleblower who allege there is political interference at the Justice Department in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation met with congressional investigators to lay the groundwork for what their client hopes to share with Congress, according to sources familiar with the matter. CNN reporter Alayna Treene has more.
02:12 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
IRS whistleblower puts Hunter Biden probe back in the spotlight
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
An agitated Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig on potential charges Trump could face as 'fake electors' accept immunity deals
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Most agitated that he has appeared': Video shows moment from Trump's deposition
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
WAPO: Supreme Court Justice's wife received thousands in 'hidden payments'
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sinema sold out': Arizona voters slam Sen. Sinema as she weighs reelection bid
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is wrong': NC governor on newly passed 12-week abortion ban
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rising GOP star running for NC governor mocked Parkland shooting survivors
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four of five Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear lawmaker lament on Senate floor as his kids are in lockdown
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trove of Justice Stevens' private papers unveiled
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
These residents live near Disney World. Hear what they think of DeSantis' feud
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it's fake?
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mayor who was uninvited from White House event has questions for Biden
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Complete and utter disgrace': See Conway's reaction to new Trump photo
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN