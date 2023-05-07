tapper durbin sotu SPLIT
'How'd that work out for you?': Tapper compares Feinstein to RBG
CNN anchor Jake Tapper presses Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) about Democrats not pushing retirement for former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, drawing a parallel to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) who's been scrutinized due to her extended absence as she recovers from shingles.
