In this May 2022 photo, Lt. Gen. Mark Robinson speaks to guests at a Primary election night watch party at WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run, North Carolina.
Rising GOP star running for NC governor mocked Parkland shooting survivors
Erin Burnett Out Front
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has a lengthy history of mocking and attacking school shooting survivors, and has justified the shooting of protesters. CNN KFile senior editor Andrew Kaczynski reports.
03:24 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
In this May 2022 photo, Lt. Gen. Mark Robinson speaks to guests at a Primary election night watch party at WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run, North Carolina.
Rising GOP star running for NC governor mocked Parkland shooting survivors
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Raphael Warnock
Hear lawmaker lament on Senate floor as his kids are in lockdown
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
justice stevens doc
Trove of Justice Stevens' private papers unveiled
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis kaye pkg vpx
These residents live near Disney World. Hear what they think of DeSantis' feud
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donie ai political ad pkg vpx
We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it's fake?
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Muslim American Mayor
Mayor who was uninvited from White House event has questions for Biden
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Conway Trump vpx
'Complete and utter disgrace': See Conway's reaction to new Trump photo
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lindell
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roy wood jr whcd
Comedian jokes about Donald Trump and roasts President Biden at WHCD
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Roy Wood Jr. and Biden poke fun at his age
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smerconish rfk jr SPLIT
RFK Jr. says he's against people playing in women's sports who are 'biologically male'
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie sanders sotu iso 4 30 23
Sanders says if Biden does this, he'll 'win in a landslide'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas friedman smerconish 4 29 23
Thomas Friedman: 'This is code red'
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smerconish rfk jr SPLIT
Smerconish to RFK Jr.: Who censored you and why?
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Sabato Ron DeSantis Split
Political scientist flags reasons why DeSantis' poll numbers are waning
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vpx burchett acosta
CNN anchor rolls tape on GOP lawmaker's gun violence comments. See his response
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN