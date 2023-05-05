WAPO: Supreme Court Justice's wife received thousands in 'hidden payments'
The Washington Post reports Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work, set up by conservative activist Leonard Leo. Leo specified there should be "no mention of Ginni" in any paperwork.
