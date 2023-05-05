WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Clarence Thomas has now served on the Supreme Court for 30 years. He was nominated by former President George H. W. Bush in 1991 and is the second African-American to serve on the high court, following Justice Thurgood Marshall. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WAPO: Supreme Court Justice's wife received thousands in 'hidden payments'
The Washington Post reports Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work, set up by conservative activist Leonard Leo. Leo specified there should be "no mention of Ginni" in any paperwork.
01:49 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
sinema az lah vpx 050423
'Sinema sold out': Arizona voters slam Sen. Sinema as she weighs reelection bid
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roy cooper
'This is wrong': NC governor on newly passed 12-week abortion ban
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this May 2022 photo, Lt. Gen. Mark Robinson speaks to guests at a Primary election night watch party at WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run, North Carolina.
Rising GOP star running for NC governor mocked Parkland shooting survivors
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Enrique Tarrio.
Four of five Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Raphael Warnock
Hear lawmaker lament on Senate floor as his kids are in lockdown
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
justice stevens doc
Trove of Justice Stevens' private papers unveiled
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis kaye pkg vpx
These residents live near Disney World. Hear what they think of DeSantis' feud
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donie ai political ad pkg vpx
We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it's fake?
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Muslim American Mayor
Mayor who was uninvited from White House event has questions for Biden
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Conway Trump vpx
'Complete and utter disgrace': See Conway's reaction to new Trump photo
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lindell
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roy wood jr whcd
Comedian jokes about Donald Trump and roasts President Biden at WHCD
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Roy Wood Jr. and Biden poke fun at his age
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smerconish rfk jr SPLIT
RFK Jr. says he's against people playing in women's sports who are 'biologically male'
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie sanders sotu iso 4 30 23
Sanders says if Biden does this, he'll 'win in a landslide'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN