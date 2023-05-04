CNN reporter on significance of 'rarely brought charge' in Proud Boys trial
Four members of the far-right Proud Boys have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury in Washington, DC, for their role to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
02:07 - Source: CNN
