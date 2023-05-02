Muslim American Mayor
Mayor who was uninvited from White House event has questions for Biden
Mohamed T. Khairullah, a Muslim American who serves as mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was not permitted to attend a White House Eid reception despite an invitation to the East Room ceremony after his clearance for entry was not approved by Secret Service,
01:35 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Muslim American Mayor
Mayor who was uninvited from White House event has questions for Biden
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Conway Trump vpx
'Complete and utter disgrace': See Conway's reaction to new Trump photo
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lindell
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roy wood jr whcd
Comedian jokes about Donald Trump and roasts President Biden at WHCD
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Roy Wood Jr. and Biden poke fun at his age
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smerconish rfk jr SPLIT
RFK Jr. says he's against people playing in women's sports who are 'biologically male'
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie sanders sotu iso 4 30 23
Sanders says if Biden does this, he'll 'win in a landslide'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas friedman smerconish 4 29 23
Thomas Friedman: 'This is code red'
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smerconish rfk jr SPLIT
Smerconish to RFK Jr.: Who censored you and why?
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Sabato Ron DeSantis Split
Political scientist flags reasons why DeSantis' poll numbers are waning
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vpx burchett acosta
CNN anchor rolls tape on GOP lawmaker's gun violence comments. See his response
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obama white house photos
Never-before-seen images show inside White House on the day Osama bin Laden was killed
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robert f kennedy jr anti vaccine nazi germany speech
CNN anchor pushes back on candidate's comparison of COVID lockdowns to Holocaust
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abortion battle Gallagher vpx
Abortion bans failed in these conservative states by just 1 vote
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arnold
Hear Arnold Schwarzenegger's prediction about Trump
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley bernie sanders split
Nikki Haley said Bernie Sanders lost his mind. Hear his response
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN