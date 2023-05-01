Politics of the Day 16 videos
Why this Trump photo has Conway at a 'loss for words'
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Comedian jokes about Donald Trump and roasts President Biden at WHCD
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Roy Wood Jr. and Biden poke fun at his age
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
RFK Jr. says he's against people playing in women's sports who are 'biologically male'
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sanders says if Biden does this, he'll 'win in a landslide'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Thomas Friedman: 'This is code red'
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Smerconish to RFK Jr.: Who censored you and why?
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Political scientist flags reasons why DeSantis' poll numbers are waning
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor rolls tape on GOP lawmaker's gun violence comments. See his response
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Never-before-seen images show inside White House on the day Osama bin Laden was killed
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor pushes back on candidate's comparison of COVID lockdowns to Holocaust
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Abortion bans failed in these conservative states by just 1 vote
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Arnold Schwarzenegger's prediction about Trump
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley said Bernie Sanders lost his mind. Hear his response
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Photos show 'arsenal of weapons' found in suspected Pentagon leaker's bedroom
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman: Trump is personally bothered by the E. Jean Carroll case
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN