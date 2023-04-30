Hutchinson: I would sign federal abortion ban but push for exceptions
GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson tells CNN's Dana Bash that he would sign a federal abortion ban as president but would advocate for exceptions in cases of rape and incest and to protect the life of the mother.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Hutchinson: I would sign federal abortion ban but push for exceptions
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama: Why US might default and how it affects you
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Why remote work doesn't benefit everyone
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man arranges life savings to send 33 kids to college
03:05
Now playing- Source: KCCI
An AI-generated song copied the Weeknd and Drake's voice. Who gets paid?
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
School changes reading program after realizing students 'weren't actually learning to read'
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Los Angeles Dodgers player hasn't played since 2018. He just got his contract renewed
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Michelle Obama joke about dreams of living in White House
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Tennessee lawmaker bring infant-sized coffin to state capitol
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Shaq's warning to Gayle King about co-hosting with Charles Barkley
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ultramarathon runner disqualified after completing a mile under 2 minutes
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Americans are buying more marijuana than chocolate
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
A bear wandered into man's backyard. See moment they surprised each other
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was released after decades in prison, now a court says he must go back
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN