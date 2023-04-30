roy wood jr whcd
Roy Wood Jr. pokes fun at President Biden's age
Comedian Roy Wood Jr., known for his role on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," did not hold back in his roast of Washington politics at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
01:50 - Source: CNN
