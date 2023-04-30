US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Roy Wood Jr. and Biden poke fun at his age
President Joe Biden and comedian Roy Wood Jr. joked about a range of topics at the White House Correspondents' dinner.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos

thomas friedman smerconish 4 29 23
Thomas Friedman: 'This is code red'
01:45
smerconish rfk jr SPLIT
Smerconish to RFK Jr.: Who censored you and why?
02:38
obama white house photos
Never-before-seen images show inside White House on the day Osama bin Laden was killed
02:27
robert f kennedy jr anti vaccine nazi germany speech
CNN anchor pushes back on candidate's comparison of COVID lockdowns to Holocaust
03:57
abortion battle Gallagher vpx
Abortion bans failed in these conservative states by just 1 vote
02:05
Arnold
Hear Arnold Schwarzenegger's prediction about Trump
01:22
nikki haley bernie sanders split
Nikki Haley said Bernie Sanders lost his mind. Hear his response
01:54
Jack Teixeira search warrant vpx
Photos show 'arsenal of weapons' found in suspected Pentagon leaker's bedroom
02:37
screengrab maggine haberman
Haberman: Trump is personally bothered by the E. Jean Carroll case
01:41
andrew mccabe pence testimony
Former FBI deputy director explains why Trump should be 'very nervous' about Pence's testimony
01:30
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump SPLIT
Trump accuser fires back at attorney during cross examination
02:02
biden nikki haley split
Nikki Haley: Biden 'likely' won't make it to end of second term
01:57
SE Cupp april 27 2022
SE Cupp: This is the cost of DeSantis' obsession with Disney
03:11
biden addresses age
Hear Biden's message to Americans concerned about his age and reelection
03:05
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to strengthen the economy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
CNN reporter calls Biden's marijuana pardon a 'significant step' (October 2022)
02:57
