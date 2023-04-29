robert f kennedy jr anti vaccine nazi germany speech
CNN anchor pushes back on candidate's comparison of COVID lockdowns to Holocaust
Smerconish
CNN's Michael Smerconish speaks with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced a presidential run against President Joe Biden. Tune into Smerconish at 9 AM EST on Saturday April 29 for the full interview.
03:57 - Source: CNN
