Hear Arnold Schwarzenegger's prediction about Trump
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Dana Bash, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his predictions for former President Donald Trump in 2024.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
01:22
Nikki Haley said Bernie Sanders lost his mind. Hear his response
01:54
Photos show 'arsenal of weapons' found in suspected Pentagon leaker's bedroom
02:37
Haberman: Trump is personally bothered by the E. Jean Carroll case
01:41
Former FBI deputy director explains why Trump should be 'very nervous' about Pence's testimony
01:30
Trump accuser fires back at attorney during cross examination
02:02
Nikki Haley: Biden 'likely' won't make it to end of second term
01:57
SE Cupp: This is the cost of DeSantis' obsession with Disney
03:11
Hear Biden's message to Americans concerned about his age and reelection
03:05
CNN reporter calls Biden's marijuana pardon a 'significant step' (October 2022)
02:57
Pollster asked Democrats who they like for 2024. Here's what he found
02:58
Matt Gaetz explains why he's holding out on Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling plan
02:06
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says E. Jean Carroll's case is 'quite strong'
02:18
RNC responds to Biden's reelection bid with AI-generated ad
02:10
See how Biden announced he's running for president again
01:43
Hear White House official on US efforts to help Americans escape from Sudan
03:01
