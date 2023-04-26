Ex-Trump White House lawyer says E. Jean Carroll's case is 'quite strong'
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he thinks E. Jean Carroll, the woman suing Donald Trump for battery and defamation, has a strong case.
02:18 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
