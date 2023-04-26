E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump SPLIT
Hear what Donald Trump accuser said in court
Situation Room
In a federal court on Wednesday, E. Jean Carroll testified in her civil battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.
02:08 - Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to strengthen the economy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
CNN reporter calls Biden's marijuana pardon a 'significant step' (October 2022)
frank luntz cnn tonight 04252023
Pollster asked Democrats who they like for 2024. Here's what he found
matt gaetz 04/25/23
Matt Gaetz explains why he's holding out on Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling plan
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump SPLIT
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says E. Jean Carroll's case is 'quite strong'
RNC AI images
RNC responds to Biden's reelection bid with AI-generated ad
biden 2024
See how Biden announced he's running for president again
john kirby tsr 042423 vpx
Hear White House official on US efforts to help Americans escape from Sudan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump.
Gov. DeSantis reacts to Trump's growing lead in polls
Nancy Mace
GOP lawmaker explains why she's not ready to vote for McCarthy's debt limit bill
senator lindsey graham ISO sotu 0423
'Quit covering for these guys': See tense exchange between Graham and Bash over abortion
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
Jim Jordan Mark Pomerantz FILE
Hear how 'Trump obsessed' ex-prosecutor became Republican's star witness
justin jones casket tennessee state capitol
Why Tennessee lawmaker brought an infant-sized coffin to state capitol
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
CNN Supreme Court analyst explains what justices' public dissent say about state of the Court
Fox News Viewers Camerota SCREENGRAB
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
