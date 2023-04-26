Pollster asked Democrats who they like for 2024. Here's what he found
Pollster and communications strategist Frank Luntz tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about what he learned during a discussion with a focus group of Democratic voters.
Pollster asked Democrats who they like for 2024. Here's what he found
Matt Gaetz explains why he's holding out on Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling plan
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says E. Jean Carroll's case is 'quite strong'
RNC responds to Biden's reelection bid with AI-generated ad
See how Biden announced he's running for president again
Hear White House official on US efforts to help Americans escape from Sudan
Gov. DeSantis reacts to Trump's growing lead in polls
GOP lawmaker explains why she's not ready to vote for McCarthy's debt limit bill
'Quit covering for these guys': See tense exchange between Graham and Bash over abortion
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
Hear how 'Trump obsessed' ex-prosecutor became Republican's star witness
Why Tennessee lawmaker brought an infant-sized coffin to state capitol
CNN Supreme Court analyst explains what justices' public dissent say about state of the Court
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
'He failed us': Hear what former Republican governor is saying about Trump now
'Here's the plan': See Trump operatives' texts about breached data
