RNC responds to Biden's reelection bid with AI-generated ad
The Republican National Committee responded to President Biden's reelection announcement with an AI-generated video. CNN's Jon Sarlin reports on AI's role in politics and future campaigns.
02:10 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
RNC responds to Biden's reelection bid with AI-generated ad
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear White House official on US efforts to help Americans escape from Sudan
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gov. DeSantis reacts to Trump's growing lead in polls
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker explains why she's not ready to vote for McCarthy's debt limit bill
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Quit covering for these guys': See tense exchange between Graham and Bash over abortion
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how 'Trump obsessed' ex-prosecutor became Republican's star witness
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Tennessee lawmaker brought an infant-sized coffin to state capitol
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Supreme Court analyst explains what justices' public dissent say about state of the Court
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He failed us': Hear what former Republican governor is saying about Trump now
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Here's the plan': See Trump operatives' texts about breached data
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is why DeSantis is having trouble getting support from some Republican lawmakers as he eyes 2024 run
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst: This is Biden's blueprint to beat Trump or DeSantis in 2024
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: What exactly is DeSantis doing?
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Supreme Court analyst on the Court's decision to extend access to abortion drug
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN