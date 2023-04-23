'Incredibly well planned': Retired Maj. Gen. reacts to evacuation of US personnel from Sudan
CNN anchor Amara Walker speaks to retired Major General James "Spider" Marks about the operation in Sudan, where officials say US special operations forces spent less than an hour on the ground evacuating US government personnel.
03:28 - Source: CNN
