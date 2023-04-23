Never Forget: Dana Bash and Wolf Blitzer visit Auschwitz
Dana Bash and Wolf Blitzer made an emotional visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, where both CNN anchors lost family members at the Nazi concentration camp. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the pair also participated in the annual "March of the Living" alongside rapper Meek Mill.
