'This is a little bit of a surprise': CNN legal analyst on Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling
The Supreme Court protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage as appeals play out. CNN's legal analyst Karen Friedman Agnifilo weighs in.
01:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'This is a little bit of a surprise': CNN legal analyst on Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Supreme Court analyst explains what justices' public dissent say about state of the Court
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He failed us': Hear what former Republican governor is saying about Trump now
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Here's the plan': See Trump operatives' texts about breached data
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is why DeSantis is having trouble getting support from some Republican lawmakers as he eyes 2024 run
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst: This is Biden's blueprint to beat Trump or DeSantis in 2024
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: What exactly is DeSantis doing?
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Supreme Court analyst on the Court's decision to extend access to abortion drug
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor asks Dominion lawyer: Was Fox lawsuit about money or truth?
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'What changed, Mr. President?': McCarthy slams Biden in handling of US debt
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmakers are claiming record-breaking crime in Manhattan. Here's why they're wrong
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat for Disney
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pro-DeSantis group launches ad attacking Donald Trump. Hear Al Franken's reaction
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter explains why Kennedy family won't support RFK's son against Biden
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN