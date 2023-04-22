Smerconish: Crime perception vs. reality
During a panel discussion at the African American Mayors Association's conference in Washington, DC, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says Democrats need to address crime. What do the numbers say? CNN's Michael Smerconish dives into the data.
06:42 - Source: CNN
