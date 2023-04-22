Former gun industry executive: I saw with 'my own eyes' how NRA 'radicalized' gun debate
Ryan Busse, a former gun industry executive, joins CNN's Jim Acosta to discuss what he believes to be some of the causes of the state of the gun rights and regulations debate in the country.
01:18 - Source: CNN
