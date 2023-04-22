Jim Jordan Mark Pomerantz FILE
Hear how 'Trump obsessed' ex-prosecutor became Republican's star witness
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig explains how Mark Pomerantz, a former Manhattan prosecutor who came out of retirement to work on a legal case against Donald Trump, ended up as the star witness in Republican Rep. Jim Jordan's hearing targeting New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment of Donald Trump.
